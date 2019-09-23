As a Criminal Justice major, I absolutely support our Second Amendment right, but I also believe that we need better guns laws. I believe common-sense gun reform must happen to prevent a continuance of the burgeoning pattern of mass homicide.
Anyone who wants to argue otherwise has simply divorced themselves from using logic to analyze the data and has a serious personal issue with insecurity and control. I am not naive enough to believe that we can get guns out of the hands of every American. However, there’s no reason why the laws can’t be updated and strengthened to put far more stringent controls on those who can own them, how guns are purchased and stored, how ownership is licensed, monitored and revoked, and what happens to those who refuse to abide by such new rules.
My personal view is that guns are made for protection and hunting, Nothing more or less.
I believe no citizen should own guns that are normally found to be used in law enforcement or military work. I believe no individual should have a firearm(s) if they are mentally unstable or suffering from depression.
Just as you aren’t supposed to drink and drive, this applies as well to using firearms. If you are a parent of underage children, keep your guns locked up. If your children are mentally unstable or suffering from depression, keep your guns away (locked up) from them. I believe if minors get their parents' guns and kill someone, the parents should be responsible for the death as well as the minor.
I believe all gun owners should be fingerprinted, undergo a psychological evaluation and a background check, have all their firearms registered and issued a card like a driver license with their information on it.
Gun violence is serious and so is how we will handle it in the future. We can continue to guess and test, and send our thoughts and prayers, or we can start actually doing something about it.
Donthaniel Keith
Iuka