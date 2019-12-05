To the Editor,
As a citizen of this great country, I would like to make my thoughts clear. I get so sick of all the Democrats trying to tear our president down. As a country we are supposed to stick together and back our president and lift him up.
He has done more for his people than any other president before him with so little time to do it, and no more cooperation than he has had from the House to the Senate to Congress.
Most governors and people of power, when they lose an election say, “Well, I would have done this, I was gonna do that,” but truth be told it wasn’t done while in office, so why reelect them.
President Trump has stuck to his guns. Yes, he may use some colorful language, but it’s nothing we haven’t heard before. “One without sin, let him cast the first stone.” He is what he is, nothing fake about him.
I can only imagine if he is impeached there will be more chaos from the American people, more uprisings and such like you haven’t seen before. I wish they would try to prosecute Hillary as hard as they have tried to dig up on President Donald Trump.
Marie Denton
New Albany