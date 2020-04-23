While having plenty of time on my hands lately, I have been trying to determine what useful purpose Democrats serve in our society. Their opposition to President Trump predates his inauguration and their opposition to anything Republican goes back much further. Opposition between political parties is expected, but if you oppose something you should be able to offer an alternative solution. An old proverb says if you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem. Where are the Democrat solutions?
When the president first addressed the China virus threat by restricting travel from China, where were the Democrats? Joe Biden was accusing Trump of being a xenophobe and racist while Pelosi was handing out pens at the signing of the articles of impeachment against Trump. While the president was gearing up to meet the virus threat the Democrats were wasting millions on their failed impeachment attempt. When the president was trying to get a stimulus bill passed to save small businesses and the economy, Speaker Pelosi delayed the legislation a week trying to get millions included that was totally unrelated to the virus crisis. When it became evident there was a shortage in the Paycheck Protection Program Sen. McConnell attempted to get a supplemental appropriation passed. Madam Pelosi blocked it and is still holding the bill hostage in an attempt to include funding for abortion clinics, illegal aliens, and other liberal pet projects.while small businesses are laying off workers and facing bankruptcy. You might have also noticed it is almost exclusively Democrat governors and mayors that have disrupted religious services, fined worshippers and banned services even when they met or exceeded published guidelines.
What useful or beneficial purpose are Democrats serving today? I have no idea.
Raymond Settle
Blue Mountain