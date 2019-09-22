In the news:
(1) Donald Trump wants to buy Greenland. Finally, a place to send the people at the border! Will he deport minorities next?
(2) A month later, we have forgotten the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio. Shootings are a norm of the fabric of society in America today.
(3) Rumors of a possible recession are ridiculous because once the economy goes up, it stays up. Just ask the financial titans of 1929 and 2007 who said the good times would never end.
(4) Instead of debating if Trump is a racist, defer to the experts on racism, the American Nazi Party and the KKK, who endorsed and have stood by him. They are convinced he shares their beliefs and works on their behalf, so what do they recognize that we refuse to see?
Once, evangelicals demanded Bill Clinton's head for his sins. Now, those same people bow down to a man more corrupt than Clinton and sing hosannas to Trump's holy name. It's hard to take Christians seriously when they worship God on Sunday and dance to the tune of another lord the other six days, like rats following the Pied Piper. We got smug and proud, like the Biblical rich man who praised himself, not God. If we hold those around us to higher moral standards than the president, what does that say about us?
For the last 25 years, the most spoiled, arrogant, vindictive generation in our history, the Baby Boomers, have been in charge of the government they swore in their youth to destroy. They have proven to be a "generation of vipers" like the Pharisees Jesus condemned. We make excuses for their venality because they "tickle our ears" by appealing to our fears and prejudices.
America at its best is Washington, Lincoln, King, Billy Graham and Reagan, and their examples of inspiration and service. The only thing Trump represents is the bubblegum on the sidewalk that America steps in sometimes and has to scrape off its shoe. Remember the Laodiceans from Revelations that Jesus accused of being lukewarm, so he spit them out? The US today is Laodicea, and God has judged us and spit us out. We listen to the vipers' seductive enticements and do their bidding, so why should God bless us anymore?
Richard Wilkinson
Amory