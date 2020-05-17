I read with interest the column in the May 6th, 2020 edition of the Itawamba County times asking if we the county needs an animal control officer.
I can assure that yes we need an animal control officer and yes need a county dog pound and our county leaders needs to step up and make this a priority. I don't think they realize how large of a problem we have in this county with stray dogs. My wife and I have 6 dogs and 5 of these dogs have been rescued from where people have dropped them off or abandoned these sweet animals. That is not county the number of puppies that my wife has rescued, fed, doctored, and taken care of until they were large enough to be given to a puppy rescuer to send to other locations to where they could be given to families that wanted these precious animals and would give them a good home. On one occasion she found a dog box turned upside down on the state line road with 8 puppies that were left in there to die. This is just shameless and nothing is being done in this county to address this. We have rescued numerous puppies and dogs and have fed and nuetered these animals with money out of our own pockets.
I also read where the Sheriff said that they would send a deputy out if they had a complaint about a dog he would send a deputy. I would like to see him doing some patrolling in the rural areas of the county and see if he can find the people who keeps dropping these dogs to fend for themselves. I have not seen a deputy down in my area of the county in years so don't tell me they are trying to do something.
Now to the board of Supervisors it is time to step up and do something about this situation. Please hire the animal control officer and get a place for these animals to go.
Jimmy Russell
Tremont