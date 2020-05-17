In Lena Mitchell's May 13 column, discussing what is known as Obamacare, she mentioned that the Republicans gained control of the Congress in 2012 (113th Congress). That is not correct.
The 113th Congress was split, Republicans only controlled the House of Representatives with the Democrats controlling the Senate. The Republicans gained control of the Congress (both Houses) in the election in 2014, and retained control until the election in 2018 (116th Congress), when they lost the House to the Democrats. In the past year and 4 months, when the Democrats did control the House, they focused on impeachment and other divisive issues, not the nations healthcare system which I agree is a hot mess.
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 did not remove the mandate to have health insurance, but only reduced the Federal tax penalty for not having it to zero ($0). You should make that clear to your readers.
The zero ($0) penalty for not having health insurance is not universal as some States have passed laws imposing a penalty. Which is as it should be. I don’t think our representatives, as you imply, are representing big business. They are just against big government.
James Metcalfe