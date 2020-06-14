On Sunday, May 31, as a peaceful protest in front of the White House ended, the AFL-CIO headquarters was broken into and the lobby set ablaze. But the fire was quickly put out. The ashes were swept up, the shattered glass cleaned quickly.
It is a stark reminder that the labor movement is so much more than just a building. It is a living thing. It is people linked arm-in-arm in common purpose, rooted in the fight for justice. The death of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and countless others at the hands of police brutality has been a stark reminder for the labor movement that there is work to be done in the fight for racial and economic equality. That is why, on June 17, thousands of union members and allies are raising our voices during our inaugural Workers First Caravan.
We will fight for our black union, brothers, sisters and friends while urging Congress to pass the HEROES Act, a COVID-19 relief package that would make sure every worker retains our health insurance, paycheck and more.
In Solidarity,
Sanchioni Butler
MS AFL-CIO Political Campaign Manager