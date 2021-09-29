The Old Man was moving a piece of furniture from the spot it had held for 15 years when something small fell out and bounced across the floor. When he stooped and picked it up, he saw in his fingers a tiny Star Wars man, made of rubber and covered with dust.
The Boy who had played with it, who’d used it to build adventure stories and given it and its fellows names, had grown out of such things long ago. He could hear the Boy whose toy it was stomping around somewhere else in the house now, talking on the phone with his friends, planning a baseball game for the afternoon, leaving time to fish just at dusk. He was still there, somewhere. Really, though, the Boy whose toy it was had been gone a very long time. Childhood is like a fleeting ray of sunshine, held briefly by the hand.
Today, the Boy looked back at him with nearly a level gaze. In the days when the toy had been in play, the Boy had looked up to him with a face angled toward the sky. The memory caught him short of breath, made his chest hurt with sadness for days now gone.
How much had he missed? How much had he failed to do? In how many ways had he let that little boy down?
A decade before, when the Boy showed his age on the fingers of a single hand, he’d worn smooth the tread of hard plastic tires on a battery-powered tractor, matching every step his grandfather took around his home place. He’d spent his days exploring his small world, making it bigger as he went, wearing his emotions outside for the world to feel.
The Old Man hoped he had taught the Boy the core things, the simple things, lived out in his own life things the Boy would need to know.
Today he was proud of how hard the Boy worked to learn about what interested him. He thought of how it had always been so. He thought of how few seasons remained for the Boy to be handy for influence. Few enough. Fewer every year.
So many doors had already closed, putting away childish things. Memories can be made intentionally, he believed. He reminded himself to focus on the doors remaining open.