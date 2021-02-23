TUPELO • Two performing arts groups will take to the airwaves and online this weekend to entertain their audiences during the pandemic.
North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra will present its first concert of the 2021 season at noon Saturday on ABC WTVA. The program can be seen on Comcast Channel 7, DirecTV Channel 10 and DishNetwork Channel 45.
The first concert, “Sublime Masterpieces,” will feature the works of American composer Aaron Copeland and English composer Ralph Vaughan Williams. The performance was recorded in late January at the University of Mississippi’s Ford Center for the Performing Arts and edited for broadcast. Three more concerts are planned through May.
The concert will be posted to the NMSO website and on social media following the broadcast.
The Tupelo-based Civic Ballet has added a livestream option for anyone wanting to see “OZ,” a production inspired by L. Frank Baum’s beloved children’s novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” and its classic 1939 film adaptation, “The Wizard of Oz.”
“OZ” will be performed three times at the Link Centre for live and virtual audiences: 7 p.m. Friday, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are available on the Civic Ballet’s website, http://www.civicballet.org. Tickets will also be available at the door. There will be a maximum capacity of 150 at each show in the Link Centre due to COVID-19 restrictions.
COVID-19 concerns and the recent winter storm caused scheduling changes for two theater companies in the region.
Tupelo Community Theatre will resume auditions for “Arsenic and Old Lace” at 2 p.m. Sunday, at 6 p.m. Monday in the rehearsal hall at the Lyric Theatre, 201 N. Broadway. The performance of the dark comedy at the Lyric was originally scheduled for late January.
The cast is composed of one female aged 21-35; two females aged 55 and older; and 11 males aged 25 and older.
Corinth Theatre-Arts’ production of the comedy musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” was postponed a second time because of last week’s icy winter weather. The performance has been rescheduled for March 5-7 and March 12-14. Tickets are available on the theater’s website, http://www.wheretheatrecomesalive.com.