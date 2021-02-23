Dancers in Civic Ballet’s production of “OZ” include, kneeling, Faith Williams (Dorothy); standing, from left, Averi Coleman (Tin Woman), Sara Catherine Wood (Cowardly Lioness), Cameron Stevens (Glinda the Good Witch), Perrin Elkin (Scarecrow), Mary Evelyn Maynard (Poppy Queen) and Sophie Hoard (Wicked Witch of the West). Civic Ballet will present “OZ” this weekend at the Link Centre in Tupelo. A livestream of the performance will also be available.