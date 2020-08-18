BATON ROUGE, La. • LSU football coach Ed Orgeron says his defending national champions have had “very few” players test positive for COVID-19.
Orgeron said during a video conference on Tuesday that the team had “two or three guys that are out” because of positive tests. He did not identify them.
The administrators who are overseeing LSU’s virus protocols, led by Senior Associate Athletic Director Shelly Mullenix, have done a “tremendous job,” Orgeron said.
“We’re ahead of most programs,” he said. “Our players feel comfortable that they’re getting proper care.”
August camp formally opened on Monday and two seniors opted out because of coronavirus concerns, cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. and defensive end Neil Farrell Jr.