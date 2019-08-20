According to statistics released by the Itawamba County circuit clerk’s office, roughly 20% of Itawamba County’s registered voters chose to cast their ballots in the Aug. 6 primary elections.
In some ways, the paltry turnout is completely unsurprising. Despite being a countywide election, which normally sees strong response at the polls, this year’s primaries featured only a handful of contested races, none of which spanned the entire county. Many voters undoubtedly lacked motivation to head to their precincts and cast their votes in the small selection of races that were contested.
One of those voters who did make it to his polling place was Houston Community’s Lee Graham, who staff writer Teresa Blake featured in this week’s front page centerpiece. Graham suffered a major stroke earlier this year which has made physical activity … walking, talking, fixing a plate of food … exceptionally difficult.
And yet, Graham was determined to cast his ballot on election day. He and his wife, Kim, traveled to Houston Community Center, their polling location, and although it was physically demanding, Graham managed to walk through the doors, up to a voting machine and cast his ballot himself.
Although Graham is almost entirely incapable of speech, his voice was heard that day.
We at The Times think Graham’s dedication should be an inspiration to us all, especially on those election days when we feel as if we can’t be bothered to vote. We can, and we should.