This week, we’re launching Itawamba Works, the second in what we here at The Times have informally dubbed the “Itawamba Does” series. The previous entry in said series – our gastronomically-geared page, Itawamba Eats – launched earlier this year.
Itawamba Works will be our monthly love letter to our local small businesses. The page marks the return of our regular feature, “Focus on Business,” which tells the stories behind the people who created and/or keep our local businesses, and by extension our economy, up and running. This week’s feature by Cora Yielding showcases Katlyn and Thomas Spradling, owners of Mantachie Pharmacy, who have what could be the ideal small business story: A couple returning to their hometown after college to open and grow a business.
The page will also feature small business tips, photos from recent ribbon cuttings, and more. As always, it’s a work-in-progress. We welcome suggestions from our readers – entrepreneurs or not – on how to make the page better, or the kinds of stories you’d like us to tell.
We also invite local business owners and workers who’d like to be featured on the page, either in a story, photo or column, to contact us at 662-655-2141. Itawamba Works is meant to be a celebration of your careers – your passions, blood, sweat and tears – whatever they may be. You work hard; you deserve the attention.