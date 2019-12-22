Virtually every candidate to run for governor or lieutenant governor in statewide elections this year promised to raise public teacher pay. In just a few short weeks, the winners will have an opportunity to prove that they meant what they said.
In January, Tate Reeves swears the oath that makes him the next governor of Mississippi, and Delbert Hosemann takes the office of lieutenant governor. Both men say teachers don’t earn enough in Mississippi. Hosemann has been especially vocal on the issue.
In an interview with reporters last week, Hosemann discussed his policy agenda, including pay raises.
The incoming lieutenant governor has been adamant that he wants to begin raising teacher pay as soon as next year’s legislative session. We hope others of influence in state government will echo Hosemann on this issue.
Additionally, Hosemann has promised that he does not want to simply meet the southeastern average for teacher pay, but exceed it.
“We just have to set our priorities. That is my priority,” Hosemann said, according to the non-profit news organization Mississippi Today.
We are glad Mississippi’s next lieutenant governor has his priorities in order. Teacher pay must be on next year’s legislative agenda. A pay raise approved earlier this year in the 2019 legislative session offered a first step, but it cannot be the last step.
The Daily Journal’s reporting continues to spotlight the need. On this Sunday’s front page, a story by reporter Blake Alsup features local educators who teach English online to students in China. These teachers say it’s a fun and engaging way to earn extra money. Some of these teachers work as much as 30 to 50 hours per week, the equivalent of a second full-time job.
The work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit of these educators is commendable and worthy of emulation. However, late nights and early mornings spent picking up extra paid work here-and-there should not be the norm for public teachers. They should be paid a wage sufficient to attract top candidates into the field and to keep them in the state.
The civic and elected leaders of Tupelo and Lee County have long bet big on the idea that strong public schools are an engine of economic prosperity and strong quality of life, and the dividends are widely reaped. We believe the success of our region bears out the soundness of this approach.
As presiding officer of the state Senate, Hosemann will be powerfully positioned to propel a pay hike for educators. But he can’t do it alone. We would call on leadership in the state House and the governor’s office, as well as rank-and-file lawmakers to lend their voice in support. This must not languish and must not be only an election year talking point.
Teacher pay: Get it done.