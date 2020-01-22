Words, even powerful ones, gradually lose their potency.
Stop us if you’ve heard this expression before: “Out of sight, out of mind.” Given enough time, that well-worn expression even applies to words that brought on sweeping societal changes.
It’s been more than a half-century since U.S. Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, and even longer since he delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech to the crowd gathered on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. It was the speech that came to define King and his message of equal rights for all men and women. Those words have become inexorably tied to the man himself. They are repeated again and again this time every year. In the decades since King delivered them, his most famous words … “I have a dream” … have become so ubiquitous, it’s easy to forget just how powerful they are, how passionately they were delivered, and how much of a risk Dr. King was taking by delivering them.
Most of us know parts of King’s famous speech by heart, have read and heard them repeatedly throughout the years, but probably rarely think about the words themselves. Those among us who weren’t alive in 1963 likely rarely take a moment, even on the holiday named for the man himself, to consider how Dr. King’s words resonated with the people of the era. As time pushes relentlessly forward, we grow increasingly distant from those words. Powerful as they are, in time and without proper care, they will lose their ability to move us.
There’s another well-worn expression worth keeping at the forefronts of our minds: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Time makes amnesiacs of us all. It’s up to us to ensure we always remember.