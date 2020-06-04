As they get ready for the next stage of their lives, six members of Monroe County’s Class of 2020 have special plans for their next steps, joining unique college programs in the fall.
All the world’s a stage
Smithville salutatorian Kelby Horne always enjoyed attending plays at the Orpheum in Memphis but didn’t realize her home was on the stage until a trip to New York City and a Broadway showing of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” Her home in the fall now will be attending Belmont University in Nashville, majoring in theatre.
Once she realized theatre was her passion, Horne became involved in Tupelo Community Theatre (TCT), stepping onstage in her first play, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” during her sophomore year.
“The New York trip was a spur of the moment realization, but TCT has helped me stick my foot in the water and really get to experience what it was like, especially the different parts of shows,” Horne said. “I have done makeup, backstage and a summer internship, where I could experience some of the management side alongside [TCT Executive Director] Tom Booth. I owe a lot to the people at the Lyric [Theatre].”
Horne’s original dream school was New York University, with it being right in the middle of the Broadway scene, until a friend’s mother mentioned Belmont to her, and she started receiving packets from the school in the mail.
“At first, I thought that it’s good to get a backup option. Then I ended up liking the backup option more than the original option,” Horne said. “It just really clicked for everything that I wanted.”
Horne first visited Belmont during a summer break while attending a concert in Nashville and said it was another “realization moment” like she had while seeing her first play on Broadway. After that, she scheduled a tour and an audition, which involved reading two prepared monologues. She also prepared a portfolio that included a list of the shows she had been involved in and her headshots.
“I don’t really know the specifics of what I want to do, but I want to stay in the realm of theatre performance. That’s what I’m most passionate about,” Horne said. “Belmont does a really good job of pinpointing the specific things you want to do and helping you achieve the goals of that. When I toured, I talked to a senior who had done an internship in New York and felt confident she was going to move there and have a job because of what the school had done for her. That’s hard to be able to say in New York.”
Answering calls to service
Two seniors ready to serve their country hope their college choices can help their military careers as Hamilton senior Ethan Alsup plans to go to the Marion Military Institute and then the University of Memphis to major in commercial aviation before joining the Air Force and Smithville senior Cameron Payne will attend the Citadel before joining the Army.
Alsup will be in the Air Force ROTC while attending Marion, which is a prep school in Alabama for the service academies. He realized he wanted to join the Air Force when he was 8 years old and was drawn in by a recruiting booth.
“I was at a motorcycle race with my dad, and they had a booth with a model aircraft outside,” Alsup said. “Something told me that’s what I wanted to do, that I wanted to fly for the world’s greatest Air Force.”
Two options that Alsup had for flight school after Marion were Delta State and Memphis, and Alsup said two big factors went into his decision to choose Memphis.
"Where they conduct their training at Memphis, it was founded by two Top Gun instructors, so I know it will be the best of the best,” he said. “I also have a close friend who was over me when I was a younger cadet in civil air patrol. She was my flight commander, and I later found out she was a cadet in the ROTC program at Memphis. She said nothing but good things about it and when I talked to a commander there, he said she was an amazing cadet who had the core values of the Air Force.”
Alsup plans to retire from the Air Force and then hopes to eventually fly for FedEx.
Payne’s aim is to become an officer in the Army and foresees attending the Citadel, in South Carolina, as helping him achieve that goal.
“I want to serve my country, and I feel like this is the best way to do it,” Payne said. “At first, I wanted to go straight into the Army, but I thought it might be better to go to college first. The Citadel is a really good college for training officers, and going there makes it a lot easier to become an officer.”
Payne hopes to become a combat engineer and plans on retiring from the Army after advancing as far as he can through the officer ranks.
“I want to learn the skills I would need to be a combat engineer but more than anything, I want to learn leadership skills while at the Citadel,” he said. “They have a great reputation for training good leaders for the military.”
Ready to travel
Hatley valedictorian Lauren Mitchell and Nettleton senior Taylor Randolph both aim to travel with their careers as Mitchell is relocating to the University of Hawaii to major in marine biology and Randolph will be attending North Carolina State University to major in public relations.
Mitchell’s aim to have a career where she could travel led her to marine biology as a career and eventually to Hawaii.
“I have always loved the beach and animals, especially, and had gone back and forth between a few careers. I kept coming back to marine biology, and the more research I did, the more fun it looked like,” Mitchell said. “I looked into the University of Hawaii a lot and set a date three months in advance for my application. The day I came home and got my acceptance letter, I was so excited. It’s become a dream and a big part of my next step.”
One of the biggest draws for Mitchell with Hawaii is that the university has its own research island that includes turtles, coral reefs and rays. She has yet to visit the university, as moving there for school will be her first trip.
“I am hoping to maybe work with an aquarium or a rescue and rehab center, and I am thinking about eventually going to veterinarian school to become a marine vet,” Mitchell said. “Seeing the videos from aquariums and pictures from the island at the University of Hawaii, it gets me that much more excited to work with those animals.”
Mitchell has been busy working towards scholarships to help cover the out of state tuition costs and said her classmates have been surprised that her college plans are taking her so far away.
“A lot of people can’t really believe that a small town Mississippi girl can go across the world to do something like that,” she said. “There’s been a lot of support from my friends, but a lot of questions, too, like am I not going to miss everyone? I won’t see my friends or family or be here for some holidays, but my heart is just there. I’m not as afraid as some people might think I would be.”
Randolph also wishes to travel during her chosen career of public relations. One of the reasons why she chose North Carolina State was because of a strong job market in Raleigh and still keeping the Southern feel.
“I could get away from home but still have some kind of Southern feel,” Randolph said. “Raleigh has a really good job market and is strong in the public relations area, and NC State has good connections.”
Randolph applied to nine different schools and chose NC State over six others that she was accepted into. Her final decision came down to NC State, Louisiana State and Penn State.“I knew I wanted to be in North Carolina because I really loved it there,” she said. “I didn’t tour NC State when I went there but did tour UNC and Duke. I knew I loved Raleigh when I visited there.”
While her career plans aren’t specific yet, Randolph knows she wants to work in either journalism or public relations. She has virtual freshmen orientation at NC State in July.
Into the legal sector
Aberdeen senior Miracle Murray always knew she wanted to get back home to Chicago, where she moved from three years ago. Now she found her college home there, as she received the Damon Scholarship worth $96,000 to Loyola University. She will major in political science with a focus in law, preparing to go to law school.
“I knew I wanted to go back up to Chicago, and my plan was originally to go to Northwestern. I applied for both because I knew they were both good for law school,” Murray said. “It’s going to be a great place to go because it’s right on the middle of the lake in downtown.”
Murray hopes to focus on corporate law once she graduates from law school and aims to work for a large firm or company.
Her focus has always been academics in the hopes of getting into a strong law school.
“I always knew that I would have to put in extra effort to stand out for college, so I took A.P. classes, college courses and stayed above and beyond,” Murray said. “Even though I played sports, I knew my focus needed to be on academics because I knew what I wanted to do, that it would take a long time and cost a lot of money, and that I needed to get a lot of scholarships.”
Murray found plenty of support from her Aberdeen classmates for her future plans.
“They already knew I was going to end up going back, even though I am good friends with all the people here, but I don’t fit in with the Southern life,” she said. “I am still sad to leave everyone behind. I had a lot of great opportunities here, met some really good people, and I’m very proud of them and what they will accomplish, just like they are of me.”