Innovative shot continues to change turkey game
Turkey shotshell loads of almost-magical tungsten shot, once available only to those who loaded their own or who knew exactly who to ask, are now available to hunters everywhere. Several factory loadings are on the market this spring and they’re changing the definition of pattern effectiveness.
When it comes to shooting, turkey hunters value consistent pattern density above all other concerns. Though the birds may weigh upwards of 23 pounds and appear to stand almost four feet tall as they’re walking in, only their head and neck areas are vulnerable to bird shot at anything other than extremely close range, so hunters must aim for those areas, which are small and moving targets. Even then, their skin and bones are reasonably tough, so the desire to use shot large enough to carry sufficient energy to penetrate both at 45 yards or more is very significant. Larger shot means fewer total shot per shell, which is why the magnum payload of the 3 1/2-inch 12 gauge became so commonly preferred in the early 2000s, and why 10 gauge aficionados can still be found.
In the past decade, shot made from heavier-than-lead alloys, along with scientific advancements in shot cup technology, have allowed many turkey hunters to downsize to more pedestrian 12 gauge loads, with many proceeding even to magnum 20 gauge options. Still, there were concerning limitations. Most heavier-than-lead shot, when made, is rendered in widely-uneven sizes and shapes. Its density allows it to fly as well as it does, but it’s not round and it does tend to scatter inconsistently.
In the past year or two, secretive handloadings of a super shot made of round tungsten have produced stories of performance that all but surpassed belief but, in fact, it would be hard to exaggerate what it can do. This spring, a number of factory loadings featuring tungsten are available, and hunters will want to test it for themselves.
According to data provided by Federal Premium Ammunition, tungsten shot is 56 percent more dense than lead. In performance terms, it means a much smaller shot can be used, resulting in the same downrange energy as much larger lead shot. Because of the smaller shot size, a larger total number of shot can be loaded and a much denser pattern created at the same range.
Choked up
Because of the price of the metal and the technology involved, tungsten loads are considerably pricier than other options, but most retailers offer them in quantities small enough to make getting some just to see what they do a legitimate option.
A variety of tungsten turkey loads are available at Hunter’s Haven, in Tupelo.
Assuming a shooter is already using loads made from consistent, good quality components, the most effective way to improve a shotgun’s downrange performance begins with closely checking the density of its patterns.
After-market options
For the past 30 years or more, most shotguns sold in the U.S. have come with screw-in, interchangeable chokes as standard equipment, which makes changing chokes the easiest way to quickly alter results. The quality and consistency of these chokes and their resulting performance can sometimes vary, though.
Knowing how each choke patterns using the loads you’re most apt to shoot should be the base of knowledge from which any quest for improvement begins. From that point, the investigation can go on to consider better chokes, longer chokes or chokes in constrictions not already supplied.
By using wide sheets of paper and attaching them to a large cardboard box or similar backstop not likely to cause ricochets, test each choke a few times at 20, 30 and 40 yards with the loads you’re most likely to use. Different shot sizes, as well as shot made of different materials, pattern differently through each choke.
If the chokes supplied with your shotgun deliver patterns that prove to be uneven, a quality after-market choke could prove beneficial. Typically, after-market chokes are manufactured to slightly more exacting tolerances, which can be of benefit, and they’re frequently longer than the standard issue tubes as well, which can be of much more benefit still. Precise construction and longer parallels both tend to improve results, which is why most after-market chokes extend some distance beyond the end of the barrel.
Kevin Tate