State-sponsored youth squirrel hunts open doors
Seven youth squirrel hunts will be held throughout Mississippi on Saturday, Feb. 13, including one at Canal Section Wildlife Management Area between Tupelo and Fulton.
These hunts were developed to introduce youth ages 10 to 15 to hunting and conservation and youth should find the hunt to be exciting and rewarding. The events are provided by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks at no cost to participants.
During the one-day events, youth participants will be exposed to principles of hunting and firearms safety, squirrel hunting with dogs, and the daily life of squirrels and their habitats. Best of all, youth participants will have the opportunity to participate in a squirrel hunt.
There is no charge, but youngsters must be registered in advance online. To register, visit mdwfp.com. Deadline to apply is Jan. 29.
Archery in schools continues to thrive
AIMS, The Archery in Mississippi Schools Program, is designed to introduce 4th through 12th graders to the sport of archery during their physical education class. Roughly 80,000 students take part in the program statewide. To learn more about getting your child’s school involved, visit mdwfp.com.
Hunter education still required, available online
Everyone born after Jan. 1, 1972 is required to complete a hunter education course before purchasing a Mississippi hunting license. In a concession to COVID-19-related restrictions, the in-person elements of the course have been replaced by online instruction. For more, visit mdwfp.com and click on “Education & Outreach.”
Museum offers outdoor information inside, out
The Mississippi Museum of Natural History is a great resource for students of all ages. Visit mdwfp.com and click the “Museum” tab.