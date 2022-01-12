Non-resident turkey hunters must draw to hunt public land
Turkey hunters traveling to Mississippi from out of state this season will need to obtain a special, no-cost public land endorsement along with other necessary licenses if they’ll be hunting on public land between March 15 and 28, the first two weeks of the season. Those who’ll be hunting after that won’t need to draw.
The new endorsement will be allotted through a special drawing and is limited to 850. Prospective hunters may apply between Jan. 15 and Feb. 15 on the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks website. Once the application period closes, a drawing will be conducted and winners will be notified by email.
With its abundant public lands and one of the nation’s earliest opening days, Mississippi has long been a popular destination for traveling hunters seeking to kickoff spring turkey season prior to its arrival in their home states. However, non-resident license sales have doubled in the past three years, with the majority of the out-of-state interest concentrated during the season’s opening weeks. This increased demand, coupled with mounting concerns about the wellbeing of turkey populations, led Mississippi’s Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks to set forth the new license endorsement as a way of managing pressure on a limited wildlife resource.
The public land license endorsement requirement is not applicable to nonresidents hunting on private lands, nor to those visiting Mississippi’s public lands after March 28th.
Non-resident hunters seeking to take part in special permit-only hunts on Mississippi’s Wildlife Management Areas will still have to apply to those draws separately, though the new special endorsement will not be necessary in those cases.
Along with the new draw requirement, non-resident license fees were increased as follows:
- Non-resident 3-day all game, including archery and primitive weapon, increased from $125 to $150.
- Non-resident 7-day all game, excluding archery and primitive weapon, increased from $125 to $150.
- Non-resident Spring turkey permits increased from $20 to $50.