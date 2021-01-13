Use smartphone app to reserve campsites
Mississippi’s State Park campsites and cabins can now be reserved, pending availability of course, any time up until arrival through the Mississippi State Parks App.
Mississippi has a wider variety and larger number of state parks than many residents likely realize, and this app is an excellent way to discover what’s out there, what’s where and what’s nearby.
Bookable reservations are searchable through the app through criteria that include what’s nearby, what’s near a given city or address, by the park’s name, by the activities or amenities sought and by arrival date and length of stay.
Additionally, these are searchable by site features such as accessibility needs, waterfront availability, whether pets are allowed and nearly any other likely need or desired feature.
The app will display search results on a map, facilitate their reservation and provide driving directions, along with a number of other services.
To learn more, visit mdwfp.com.
Open seasons
Dove
Through Jan. 8
Squirrel, Rabbit
Through Feb. 28
Quail
Through March 6
Ducks, Geese
Through Jan. 31
Deer
Gun, with dogs
Through Jan. 20
Primitive Weapon
Jan. 21 through Jan. 31
Youth, Veteran, Active Military Waterfowl Days
Feb. 6 to Feb. 7