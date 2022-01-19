Check into, out of WMAs on your phone
A more efficient method of accessing Mississippi’s Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) is now available via the MDWFP WMA Check-In mobile application. The app can be downloaded on Android and iOS. WMA users will be able to check-in and check-out of WMAs using the app. WMA users who prefer to check-in from their home computer may do so by visiting apps.mdwfp.com/wma.
Download and Register
Download the WMA Check-In App and click "CREATE ACCOUNT" to register. You will only have to register once. You can also register multiple accounts on one device. Due to a weak cellular signal at various WMAs, you must download the WMA Check-In app and register prior to visiting a WMA.
Check-In
Prior to accessing a WMA, click Check-In and select your WMA location and activities. You will be able to do this even without cellular coverage.
Check-Out
When exiting the WMA, click Check-Out to complete your visit. You will be able to do this even without cellular coverage.
Non-resident turkey hunters must draw to hunt on public land
Turkey hunters traveling to Mississippi in 2022 should be aware of changes on public lands during the spring season’s opening two weeks. Nonresident hunters are now required to obtain a special, no-cost Public Land Endorsement in addition to other regularly required licenses when hunting any open public lands between March 15 – 28. The new endorsement will be allotted via a special drawing. Prospective hunters can apply between January 15 – February 15 on the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks’ website. Once the application period closes, a drawing will be conducted and winners will be notified by email.
With its abundant public lands and one of the nation’s earliest opening days, Mississippi has long been a popular destination for travelling hunters seeking to kickoff spring turkey season prior to its arrival in their home states. However, non-resident license sales have doubled in the past three years, with the majority of the out-of-state interest concentrated during the season’s opening weeks. This increased demand, coupled with mounting concerns about the wellbeing of turkey populations, led Mississippi’s Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks to set forth the new license endorsement as a way of managing pressure on a limited wildlife resource.
The public land license endorsement requirement is not applicable to nonresidents hunting on private lands, nor to those visiting Mississippi’s public lands after March 28th. Hunters desiring to hunt Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) with an existing permit-only season from March 15 – 28 will still have to apply to those specific WMAs separately through the traditional process shared by residents.
Open seasons
Squirrel, Rabbit
Through Feb. 28
Deer, Northeast Mississippi
Archery/Primitive Weapon
Through Jan. 31
Quail
Through March 5
Ducks, Geese
Through Jan. 31
