Officials make final push for CWD samples in 2020-2021 season
To finish strong near the end of the 2020-2021 deer season, state wildlife officials ask that hunters continue to submit samples for testing.
CWD samples are crucial for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks to determine the extent of this disease in Mississippi. So far this season, officials have received nearly 5,000 samples submitted. These have all been from hunter-harvested, reported sick, and road-killed deer.
Officials wish to thank hunters who have submitted samples from their deer. They say none of the work to ensure natural resources in Mississippi continue to thrive can be done without hunters’ help.
Two new counties added to state CWD positive list
MDWFP recently received CWD-positive test results for two hunter-harvested bucks from Tippah and Alcorn Counties. These are the first CWD-positive detections for these counties.
Since February 2018, 79 CWD-positive white-tailed deer have been detected across eight counties. These include 52 in Benton County, 20 in Marshall County, two in Issaquena County and one each in Alcorn, Panola, Tallahatchie, Pontotoc and Tippah Counties.
Open seasons
Squirrel, Rabbit
Through Feb. 28
Quail
Through March 6
Ducks, Geese
Through Jan. 31
Deer, Primitive Weapon
Through Jan. 31