Non-resident draw for public land turkey closes Feb. 15
Turkey hunters traveling to Mississippi from out of state this coming season will need to draw a special, no-cost public land permit if they want to hunt on public land during the season’s first two weeks. Non-resident turkey hunters targeting public land after March 28 won’t need to draw.
The new endorsement will be allotted through a special drawing and is limited to 850. Prospective hunters may apply online at mdwfp.com between now and Feb. 15. Once the application period closes, a drawing will be conducted and winners will be notified by email.
With its abundant public lands and one of the nation’s earliest opening days, Mississippi has long been a popular destination for traveling hunters seeking to kick off spring turkey season prior to its arrival in their home states. Non-resident license sales have doubled in the past three years, with the majority of the out-of-state interest concentrated during the season’s opening weeks. This increased demand, coupled with mounting concerns about the wellbeing of turkey populations here, led Mississippi’s Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks to set the new license endorsement as a way of limiting and managing pressure on a finite wildlife resource.
The public land license endorsement is not applicable to non-residents hunting on private lands, nor to those hunting Mississippi’s public lands after March 28.
Non-resident hunters seeking to take part in special permit-only hunts on various Wildlife Management Areas will still have to apply to those draws separately, though the new special endorsement will not be necessary in those cases. Successfully drawing in those hunts will serve as the permission they need to hunt those specific WMA lands.