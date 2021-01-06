CWD detected in Tippah, Alcorn County whitetails
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks recently received positive Chronic Wasting Disease test results for two hunter-harvested bucks from Tippah and Alcorn Counties.
These are the first CWD-positive detections for these counties. The samples are considered “suspect positive” through initial testing and will be sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, for final confirmation.
Since February 2018, 78 CWD-positive whitetail deer have been detected across 8 counties. MDWFP is still relying on hunter-harvested deer for the remainder of the current hunting season. Hunters can submit deer for testing at established freezer locations or temporary locations during mandatory sampling weekends.
For more information about Chronic Wasting Disease visit mdwfp.com.
The MDWFP whitetail deer program’s goal is to provide a quality deer population statewide and offer maximum outdoor recreational opportunity to the public without negatively affecting the resource.
Overall herd is healthy
Mississippi’s deer population is estimated to be 1.75 million, with hunters harvesting approximately 280,000 deer annually.
Biologists provide deer-related technical guidance to managers on private and public lands, conduct seminars, speak publicly, write articles for professional publications, conduct statewide disease surveillance, and assist Mississippi State University with deer research projects.
As the center stone of the deer program, the Deer Assistance Program is a comprehensive deer management program, consisting of data collection and cooperator education with which the MDWFP tries to put the landowner in a better position to manage their lands for a healthy deer herd, while maintaining habitat integrity.
Data from the program are used to develop site specific harvest recommendations, and have prompted numerous research projects to help better understand deer biology.
Annually, there are more than 600 DMAP cooperators covering more than 2.5 million acres in Mississippi.