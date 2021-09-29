Wildlife Management Area check-in now available via app
A more efficient method of accessing Mississippi’s Wildlife Management Areas is now available through the MDWFP WMA Check-In mobile application. The app can be downloaded on Android and iOS. WMA users will be able to check in and check out of WMAs using the app.
WMA users who prefer to check-in from their home computer may do so by visiting apps.mdwfp.com/wma. MDWFP works to provide a quality experience for users of the state’s WMAs, and it’s hoped the mobile check-in option will improve user experiences.
Mississippi’s WMAs are open to the public. A $15-per-year WMA user fee is required and may be paid anywhere hunting and fishing licenses are sold.
Public dove hunting opportunities available
For those in search of a place to hunt doves, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks offers cultivated fields on 11 wildlife management areas statewide. These include Black Prairie, Charles Ray Nix, Divide Section, Hell Creek, Leroy Percy, Muscadine Farms, Okatibbee, Trim Cane, Tuscumbia, William (Billy) C. Deviney and Yockanookany WMAs.
Those located most handily to Northeast Mississippi include Divide Section in Tishomingo County, Hell Creek in Tippah County, Tuscumbia in Alcorn County, Trim Cane in Oktibbeha County and Black Prairie in Lowndes County.
At Divide Section WMA, hunting hours are 2 p.m. to sunset through Oct. 17. The shooting day expands to the full 30 minutes prior to sunrise through sunset for the two latter seasons, Oct. 30 to Nov. 28, and Dec. 25 through Jan. 9.
At Hell Creek WMA through Oct. 17, hunting hours are from 2 p.m. to sunset and no dove hunting will be allowed during scheduled gun deer hunts Oct. 6 to Oct. 9 and Oct. 13 to Oct. 16.
At Tuscumbia WMA, hunting will be available from 2 p.m. to sunset through Oct. 17, then 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset Oct. 30 through Nov. 28 and Dec. 25 through Jan. 9.
At Trim Cane WMA, hunting will be available through Oct. 17 from 2 p.m. to sunset on Wednesdays and Saturdays only.
At Black Prairie WMA, the field will be open to the public for hunting through Oct. 17 from 2 p.m. to sunset on Wednesdays and Saturdays only, and during the first season only.
Open seasons
Dove, North Region
Through Oct. 17
Oct. 30 through Nov. 28
Dec. 25 through Jan. 9
September Canada goose
Through Sept. 30
September teal
Sept. 11 thorough Sept. 26
Youth squirrel
Sept. 24 through Sept. 30
Squirrel
Oct. 1 through Feb. 28
Rabbit
Oct. 16 through Feb. 28
Deer, Northeast Mississippi
Archery
Oct. 1 through Nov. 19
Youth Gun
Nov. 6 through Nov. 19
Either sex on private lands, per local regulation on public lands
Antlerless Primitive Weapon
Nov. 8 through Nov. 19
Gun, with dogs
Nov. 20 through Dec. 1
Primitive Weapon
Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Gun, without dogs
Dec. 16 through Dec. 23
Gun, with dogs
Dec. 24 through Jan. 19
Archery/Primitive Weapon
Jan. 20 through Jan. 31
Quail
Nov. 25 through March 5
Ducks
Nov. 26 through Nov. 28
Dec. 3 through Dec. 5
Dec. 9 through Jan. 31
Geese
Nov. 12 through Nov. 28
Dec. 3 through Dec. 5
Dec. 9 trough Jan. 31
Kevin Tate