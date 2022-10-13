The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks waterfowl program is dedicated to improving waterfowl habitat and hunting opportunities on public and private lands throughout Mississippi. The agency offers free technical guidance on private lands for landowners who are interested in help with wetland management and attracting waterfowl. It will provide recommendations on waterfowl habitat improvements, water control, plant identification and control, and even waterfowl hunting management.
For assistance managing wetlands for waterfowl or for questions about migratory game birds, contact Houston Havens waterfowl program coordinator, at 662-299-0273 or by email at Houston.Havens@wfp.ms.gov. Otherwise, reach Darrin Hardesty, waterfowl program biologist, at 662-588-2596 or by email at Darrin.Hardesty@wfp.ms.gov.
Dove fields available on WMAs
Prepared dove fields are available for public hunting on 13 wildlife management areas statewide. In northeast Mississippi these include Divide Section, Hell Creek, Charles Ray Nix and Trim Cane WMAs. Different rules for use apply to each WMA, and all except Hell Creek restrict general entry on opening day to no earlier than 1 p.m. A special youth hunt is set for Hell Creek WMA on opening day.
Be sure to check the regulations specific to your WMA of choice before going to hunt. Information is available online at mdwfp.com.
In addition to a state hunting license, anyone using a WMA must have a $15 WMA user permit, available wherever licenses are sold.
Open seasons
Deer
Archery
Through Nov. 18
Youth
Nov. 5 to Nov. 18
Antlerless primitive weapon
Nov. 7 to Nov. 18
Gun, with dogs
Nov. 19 to Dec. 1
Primitive weapon
Dec. 2 to Dec. 15
Gun, without dogs
Dec. 16 to Dec. 23
Gun, with dogs
Dec. 24 to Jan. 18
Archery/primitive weapon
Jan. 19 to Jan. 31
Dove
Through Oct. 14
Nov. 19 to Nov. 27
Dec. 24 to Jan. 31
Squirrel
Through Feb. 28
Rabbit
Oct. 15 to Feb. 28
Quail
Nov. 24 to March 4
Ducks
Nov. 25 to Nov. 27
Dec. 2 to Dec. 4
Dec. 9 to Jan. 31
Geese
Nov. 11 to Nov. 27
Dec. 2 to Dec. 4
Dec. 9 to Jan. 31
Youth, veteran, active military waterfowl
Feb. 4 to Feb. 5
Kevin Tate
