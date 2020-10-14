Use smartphone app to reserve campsites

Mississippi’s State Park campsites and cabins can now be reserved, pending availability of course, any time up until arrival through the Mississippi State Parks App.

Mississippi has a wider variety and larger number of state parks than many residents likely realize, and this app is an excellent way to discover what’s out there, what’s where and what’s nearby. Bookable reservations are searchable through the app through criteria that include what’s nearby, what’s near a given city or address, by the park’s name, by the activities or amenities sought and by arrival date and length of stay.

Additionally, these are searchable by site features such as accessibility needs, waterfront availability, whether pets are allowed and nearly any other likely need or desired feature.

The app will display search results on a map, facilitate their reservation and provide driving directions, along with a number of other services.

To learn more, visit mdwfp.com.

Open seasons

Dove

Through Oct. 18

Oct. 24 though Nov. 21

Dec. 23 through Jan. 8

Squirrel

Through Feb. 28

Rabbit

Saturday through Feb. 28

Deer

Archery

Through Nov. 20

Youth Deer

Nov. 7 through Nov. 20

mdwfp.com

