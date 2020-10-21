Use smartphone app to reserve campsites
Mississippi’s State Park campsites and cabins can now be reserved, pending availability of course, any time up until arrival through the Mississippi State Parks App.
Mississippi has a wider variety and larger number of state parks than many residents likely realize, and this app is an excellent way to discover what’s out there, what’s where and what’s nearby. Bookable reservations are searchable through the app through criteria that include what’s nearby, what’s near a given city or address, by the park’s name, by the activities or amenities sought and by arrival date and length of stay. Additionally, these are searchable by site features such as accessibility needs, waterfront availability, whether pets are allowed and nearly any other likely need or desired feature.
The app will display search results on a map, facilitate their reservation and provide driving directions, along with a number of other services.
For more information, visit mdwfp.com.
Open seasons
Dove
Saturday though Nov. 21
Dec. 23 through Jan. 8
Squirrel, Rabbit
Through Feb. 28
Quail
Nov. 26 to March 6
Ducks
Nov. 27 to Nov. 29
Dec. 4 to Dec. 6
Dec. 9 to Jan. 31
Geese
Nov. 13 to Nov. 29
Dec. 4 to Dec. 6
Dec. 9 to Jan. 31
Deer
Archery
Through Nov. 20
Youth Deer
Nov. 7 through Nov. 20
Antlerless Primitive Weapon
Nov. 9 through Nov. 20
Gun, with dogs
Nov. 21 through Dec. 1
Primitive Weapon
Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Gun, without dogs
Dec. 16 through Dec. 23
Gun, with dogs
Dec. 24 through Jan. 20