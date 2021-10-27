Hunter education available online
New hunters preparing for their first licensed seasons afield may now complete all required elements of Mississippi’s hunter education course online. Alternately, in-person classes are again being offered as well. To register for either, visit mdwfp.com, click on the “Education & Outreach” header and follow the instructions.
Mississippi requires anyone born after Jan. 1, 1972 to have passed a state-approved hunter education class before purchasing a hunting license, and it requires the majority of people age 16 or older to purchase a license to be able to hunt. New hunters in Mississippi again have the choice of completing an online course, attending a course that is partly online and partly in person, or attending a one-day in-person course.
In-person classes are typically free. The fee for the online course is $24.95, but is only paid once. Students may re-take the course materials and test online until they pass without additional fees.
The course material is not difficult, but it is fairly extensive, and single-day in-person classes are usually scheduled as all-day events. The online program can be taken all in one sitting or spread out over any number of days. Students log in and log out of the program, and it keeps up with where they are in the materials.
Once the online course is completed, graduates print out a certificate which serves as their permanent certification for hunter education. This certificate is presented when they purchase a license in person, or its number is entered when they purchase a license online.
Use smartphone app to reserve campsites
Mississippi’s State Park campsites and cabins can now be reserved, pending availability of course, any time up until arrival through the Mississippi State Parks App.
Mississippi has a wider variety and larger number of state parks than many residents likely realize, and this app is an excellent way to discover what’s out there, what’s where and what’s nearby. Bookable reservations are searchable through the app through criteria that include what’s nearby, what’s near a given city or address, by the park’s name, by the activities or amenities sought and by arrival date and length of stay.
Additionally, these are searchable by site features such as accessibility needs, waterfront availability, whether pets are allowed and nearly any other likely need or desired feature.
The app will display search results on a map, facilitate their reservation and provide driving directions, along with a number of other services.
To learn more, visit mdwfp.com.
Open seasons
Dove, North Region
Through Oct. 17
Oct. 30 through Nov. 28
Dec. 25 through Jan. 9
Squirrel
Through Feb. 28
Rabbit
Oct. 16 through Feb. 28
Deer, Northeast Mississippi
Archery
Through Nov. 19
Youth Gun
Nov. 6 through Nov. 19
Either sex on private lands, per local regulation on public lands
Antlerless Primitive Weapon
Nov. 8 through Nov. 19
Gun, with dogs
Nov. 20 through Dec. 1
Primitive Weapon
Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Gun, without dogs
Dec. 16 through Dec. 23
Gun, with dogs
Dec. 24 through Jan. 19
Archery/Primitive Weapon
Jan. 20 through Jan. 31
Quail
Nov. 25 through March 5
Ducks
Nov. 26 through Nov. 28
Dec. 3 through Dec. 5
Dec. 9 through Jan. 31
Geese
Nov. 12 through Nov. 28
Dec. 3 through Dec. 5
Dec. 9 trough Jan. 31
Kevin Tate