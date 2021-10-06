For those in search of a place to hunt doves, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks offers cultivated fields on 11 wildlife management areas statewide. These include Black Prairie, Charles Ray Nix, Divide Section, Hell Creek, Leroy Percy, Muscadine Farms, Okatibbee, Trim Cane, Tuscumbia, William (Billy) C. Deviney and Yockanookany WMAs.
Those located most handily to Northeast Mississippi include Divide Section WMA in Tishomingo County, Hell Creek WMA in Tippah County, Tuscumbia WMA in Alcorn County, Trim Cane in Oktibbeha County and Black Prairie in Lowndes County.
At Divide Section WMA, hunting hours are 2 p.m. to sunset through Oct. 17. The shooting day expands to the full 30 minutes prior to sunrise through sunset for the two latter seasons, Oct. 30 to Nov. 28, and Dec. 25 through Jan. 9.
At Hell Creek WMA through Oct. 17, hunting hours are from 2 p.m. to sunset and no dove hunting will be allowed during scheduled gun deer hunts Oct. 6 to Oct. 9 and Oct. 13 to Oct. 16.
At Tuscumbia WMA, hunting will be available from 2 p.m. to sunset through Oct. 17, then 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset Oct. 30 through Nov. 28 and Dec. 25 through Jan. 9.
At Trim Cane WMA, hunting will be available from through Oct. 17 from 2 p.m. to sunset on Wednesdays and Saturdays only.
At Black Prairie WMA, the field will be open to the public for hunting through Oct. 17 from 2 p.m. to sunset on Wednesdays and Saturdays only, and during the first season only.
Open seasons
Dove, North Region
Through Oct. 17
Oct. 30 through Nov. 28
Dec. 25 through Jan. 9
September Canada goose
Through Sept. 30
September teal
Sept. 11 thorough Sept. 26
Youth squirrel
Sept. 24 through Sept. 30
Squirrel
Oct. 1 through Feb. 28
Rabbit
Oct. 16 through Feb. 28
Deer, Northeast Mississippi
Archery
Oct. 1 through Nov. 19
Youth Gun
Nov. 6 through Nov. 19
Either sex on private lands, per local regulation on public lands