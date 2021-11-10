Goose season opens today
Goose season in Mississippi parallels duck season in most respects, though the first open hunting period for gees occurs 14 days ahead of that for ducks. Though both geese and ducks are waterfowl and may be found in similar habitats, hunting strategies geared toward geese in particular typically involve locating the dry ground on which flocks in your area are currently using to feed, arriving ahead of them to set up and occupy blinds, then waiting in those blinds for the big birds to arrive.
Goose bag limits in Mississippi allow 5 Canadas, a total of 20 snow, blue and Ross’s, three white-fronted or specklebellys and one brant goose per day.
The specklebellies, in particular, make for an especially desirable and wary quarry. Often called “ribeye in the sky,” their meat is among the best-eating provender found anywhere in the outdoors.
Use smartphone app to reserve campsites
Mississippi’s State Park campsites and cabins can now be reserved, pending availability of course, any time up until arrival through the Mississippi State Parks App.
Mississippi has a wider variety and larger number of state parks than many residents likely realize, and this app is an excellent way to discover what’s out there, what’s where and what’s nearby. Bookable reservations are searchable through the app through criteria that include what’s nearby, what’s near a given city or address, by the park’s name, by the activities or amenities sought and by arrival date and length of stay.
Additionally, these are searchable by site features such as accessibility needs, waterfront availability, whether pets are allowed and nearly any other likely need or desired feature.
The app will display search results on a map, facilitate their reservation and provide driving directions, along with a number of other services.
To learn more, visit mdwfp.com.
Open seasons
Dove, North Region
Through Nov. 28
Dec. 25 through Jan. 9
Squirrel, Rabbit
Through Feb. 28
Deer, Northeast Mississippi
Archery
Through Nov. 19
Youth Gun
Through Nov. 19
Either sex on private lands, per local regulation on public lands
Antlerless Primitive Weapon
Through Nov. 19
Gun, with dogs
Nov. 20 through Dec. 1
Primitive Weapon
Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Gun, without dogs
Dec. 16 through Dec. 23
Gun, with dogs
Dec. 24 through Jan. 19
Archery/Primitive Weapon
Jan. 20 through Jan. 31
Quail
Nov. 25 through March 5
Ducks
Nov. 26 through Nov. 28
Dec. 3 through Dec. 5
Dec. 9 through Jan. 31
Geese
Through Nov. 28
Dec. 3 through Dec. 5
Dec. 9 trough Jan. 31
Kevin Tate