Mandatory CWD sampling in zones set this weekend
As part of their plan to tackle Chronic Wasting Disease in whitetail deer this fall, state wildlife officials are requiring any deer harvested in the North Mississippi CWD zone on Nov. 21 or 22 to be sampled and tested for CWD.
While the state will be operating a minimum of 46 freezers for drop-off collection statewide throughout the season, and while voluntary samples from deer taken inside and outside of CWD zones are urgently requested, hunters collecting deer in the North Mississippi CWD zone Nov. 21 or 22 must have their deer sampled as required by state regulation.
The North Mississippi CWD zone includes Lee, Prentiss, Alcorn, Tippah, Union, Pontotoc, Benton, Marshall, Lafayette, Desoto, Tate, Panola, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Yalobusha, Grenada, Sunflower, Leflore and Carroll Counties. There are a variety of permanent, temporary and check- station locations in those counties and beyond, and hunters are asked to consult mdwfp.com to find sampling locations most convenient to them.
On those required sampling days, all deer harvested must be submitted for CWD sampling by 10 p.m. on the day of harvest.
Hunters should preserve the head with at least six inches of neck attached. Antlers and skull plates may be removed without affecting the lymph notes used for testing, so hunters are advised to do that if they want to keep them or have the mounted. If the antlers are not removed before being submitted, they cannot be returned to the hunter.
Last year, state wildlife officials received more than 6,000 hunter- submitted samples, and hunters are asked to continue the trend this fall and winter.
Open seasons
Squirrel, Rabbit
Through Feb. 28
Deer
Archery
Through today
Gun, with dogs
Saturday through Dec. 1
Kevin Tate