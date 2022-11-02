Guests at Mississippi’s state parks in the coming months can have their usage fees waived by helping the parks’ managers maintain facilities.
Those interested will sign up to assist park managers and, in return, will receive their park RV pad permits for free.
Jobs that may be done by camp hosts include:
• Cleaning campsites and fire rings after guests have checked out
• Lawn mowing and trimming
• Planting flower beds
• Removing limbs and debris
• Painting
• Minor repair work
Interested campers are invited to become camp hosts by contacting managers of the parks n which they are interested.
For a list of relevant state parks, visit mdwfp.com
Senior WMA draw hunts announced
Applications to limited entry hunts at Mahannah and Phil Bryant Wildlife Management Areas for participants age 65 and above are available now on the WMA draw page at mdwfp.com. The window to apply is open now and will close Nov. 15.
The hunt will take place Jan. 19-20, 2023 at Mahannah and Phil Bryant WMAs
Hunters may use their method of choice, whether that be bow, crossbow or any firearm.
Hunters may apply with one hunting partner age 65 or above. Alternately, the hunter may bring one non-hunting partner of any age. There can only be two individuals per hunt.
Vehicles are allowed on main roads and ATVs on ATV-only trails.
A non-hunting partner can be any age. Everyone involved must have a WMA user permit.
Open seasons
Deer
Archery
Through Nov. 18
Youth
Nov. 5 to Nov. 18
Antlerless primitive weapon
Nov. 7 to Nov. 18
Gun, with dogs
Nov. 19 to Dec. 1
Primitive weapon
Dec. 2 to Dec. 15
Gun, without dogs
Dec. 16 to Dec. 23
Gun, with dogs
Dec. 24 to Jan. 18
Archery/primitive weapon
Jan. 19 to Jan. 31
Dove
Nov. 19 to Nov. 27
Dec. 24 to Jan. 31
Squirrel, Rabbit
Through Feb. 28
Quail
Nov. 24 to March 4
Ducks
Nov. 25 to Nov. 27
Dec. 2 to Dec. 4
Dec. 9 to Jan. 31
Geese
Nov. 11 to Nov. 27
Dec. 2 to Dec. 4
Dec. 9 to Jan. 31
Youth, veteran, active military waterfowl
Feb. 4 to Feb. 5
Kevin Tate
