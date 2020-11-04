Fee-based state hunter education available online
New hunters preparing for their first licensed seasons afield may now complete all required elements of Mississippi’s hunter education course online.
Mississippi requires anyone born after Jan. 1, 1972 to have passed a state-approved hunter education class before purchasing a hunting license, and it requires the majority of people age 16 or older to purchase a license to be able to hunt.
Previously, new hunters in Mississippi had the choice of completing an online course, attending a course that was partly online and partly in person, or attending a one-day in-person course.
In light of measures in place to combat the spread of COVID-19, all hunter education in Mississippi is now being conducted virtually. In addition to no longer being in person, this change means the course is also no longer free of charge to attendees. The all-day, in-person courses were typically presented by volunteers and conducted without charge to attendees.
The fee for the online course is $24.95, but is only paid once. Students may re-take the course materials and test online until they pass without additional fees.
The course material is not difficult, but it is fairly extensive, and single-day in-person classes were usually scheduled as all-day events. The online program can be taken all in one sitting or spread out over any number of days. Students log in and log out of the program, and it keeps up with where they are in the materials.
Once the online course is completed, graduates print out a certificate which serves as their permanent certification for hunter education. This certificate is presented when they purchase a license in person, or its number is entered when they buy a license online.
Open seasons
Dove
Though Nov. 21
Dec. 23 through Jan. 8
Squirrel, Rabbit
Through Feb. 28
Deer – Youth
Nov. 7 through Nov. 20
Kevin Tate