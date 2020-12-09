Mississippi bear program following many new cubs
There are currently three breeding sub- populations of black bears in Mississippi. Additionally, general sightings of bears have increased dramatically all over the state, likely due to dispersing bears from populations in neighboring states. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks established the state’s black bear program both to promote their population’s growth, and to work to limit bad interactions between people and bears as much as possible.
Anyone sighting a black bear in the state is asked to report the sighting to state wildlife officials.
Mississippi is home to two subspecies of black bears. The American black bear is found in the northern one-third of the state and the Louisiana black bear occurs in the southern two-thirds. The Louisiana black bear, recently removed from the Federally Threatened Species list, as well as the American black bear, are both classified as Endangered under Mississippi law.
The MDWFP Black Bear Program began in June of 2002 at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science. The initial focus of the program was to conduct research on Mississippi black bears in an effort to learn more about this endangered species. At the time of the program’s inception, it was estimated that there were fewer than 50 bears residing in the state.
Today, estimates of the state’s bear population have more than tripled, primarily to the recent appearance of female bears in Mississippi.