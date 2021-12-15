Increased harvests, warm weather mark duck season’s second weekend
Unlike the opening weekend, Mississippi experienced warmer weather, which may have slightly decreased waterfowl movements. Wetland habitat availability remained well below the normal levels for this time of year across much of Mississippi, but rainfall early this week may help to add some water to the landscape.
Water levels in the Mississippi River are also still below normal levels for this time of year. These below-average water levels are likely causing congregations of waterfowl in some areas, resulting in good early season hunting. Although the local forecast calls for warm temperatures this week, waterfowl numbers in Mississippi could see an increase due to a cold weather system moving across the upper Mississippi and Ohio valleys.
Many state Wildlife Management Areas and intensively managed private lands across the Mississippi Delta again reported high hunting success over the weekend.
Greenwinged teal, bluewinged teal, northern shovelers and gadwall continued to make up a significant portion of waterfowl harvest reports. Snow, blue, Ross’s, and white-fronted geese have increased in number over the last week.
Mississippi’s remaining waterfowl season remains open through Jan. 31.
Latest aerial survey results indicate Mississippi duck abundance estimates were near their long-term averages for this time of year. Survey efforts from some Midwest states indicate duck migration overall may currently be a little behind its normal timing. When future waterfowl surveys are completed, the results and distribution maps will be posted on mdwfp.com.
Staying warm key to a long stay outdoors
When the cold winds blow in earnest, the outdoor detail best paid attention is that of keeping warm. Thankfully, lots of great options are available at a reasonable price.
In theory and according to tables of the seasons, winter doesn’t begin here until Dec. 21, but the year’s days of warmth and sunshine seem certainly gone for good, and anyone intent on enjoying the great outdoors this weekend will want
Staying warm outdoors addresses many levels of necessity, and just because you’re in no real danger of hypothermia certainly doesn’t mean you’re completely comfortable. Whether you’re looking for crappie in a cold lake’s deep waters, waiting for one last chance at a buck, braving the elements to camp and hike the quiet places, or simply spending some time outside, a few small considerations for yourself can go a long way.
For many years I organized my hunting clothes on the premise that I’d rather be cold for hours than sweltering hot for even a few minutes, but enough exposure to the former has made me address the latter with more intelligence. It doesn’t hurt that underlayers and the quality of performance fabrics has improved dramatically in that same time. Dressing in layers, lots of them, for the cold is a forethought you will thank yourself for all day long.
Another of the best experience-inspired considerations is the neck gaiter. Effectively a tall, warm collar, this item is worn around the neck and then pulled up in the front or back – or both – as needed. It can be pulled up in the back to cover the ears while staying below the chin in front. It can be set in the opposite configuration, covering the nose and mouth and leaving the ears free, or it can cover both front and back at the same time, all while the gaiter’s bottom edge remains tucked into the wearer’s coat in every case. It’s a neat way of conserving body heat, and a comfort well worth adopting if you’ve not yet given it a try.
The thin gloves shooters and fishermen often prefer are a compromise between warmth and function. The necessity to feel a trigger or tie on a hook limits how thick and warm these gloves can be, but a hand-warming muff worn around the waist can be an ideal solution. Better than pockets, this implement affords the wearer a greater range of motion and at a better angle in the cramped situations often found in deer stands and duck blinds.
Additionally, a few dry chemical hand warmers tossed into the deal can help keep things warm. Plus, if lake water, fish slime or anything else gets this item wet or dirty, it can easily be run through the washing machine without having to launder an entire coat.
In every case, those of us hunting, fishing or hiking are doing so just because we want to, and a loss of morale can be a showstopper. It’s impossible not to remember, once relaxation settles into even mild suffering, that you don’t have to be here. It doesn’t require a major piece of gear to make a difference. Sometimes small comforts are just that. A ChapStick and a bottle of water often prove, beyond a doubt, the smallest things often conspire to make a big difference.
Kevin Tate