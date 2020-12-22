Sardis shooting facility open again with cautions
The McIvor Shooting Facility has reopened. Due to the continued threat of COVID-19, the facility will continue checking shooters in and out through a window on the side of the range office.
Credit and debit cards will be the only accepted methods of payment and the 6-foot rule will be in effect.
This will continue to necessitate vacant shooting lanes between each shooter on the rifle and pistol ranges, allowing fewer people to simultaneously shoot on those ranges, so please be understanding and patient. Range officers will be wearing face masks and maintaining the 6-foot rule as well.
Entrance Fees
A daily entrance fee of $15 is required to shoot.
Available Ranges
300-yard rifle range, 100-yard rifle range, two 50-yard pistol ranges, two skeet/trap fields, duck flush 5-stand, sporting clays trail and 3D archery.
Hours
Thursday and Friday: Noon–5 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Sunday: 1–5 p.m.
Location
Charles Ray Nix Wildlife Management Area
Requirements
All shooters must complete the Range Rules and Regulations documentation. In the new system, shooters only have to enter the required information and acknowledge once that the rules have been read and understood.