Fire on the Forty offers cost-share for burning
Prescribed burning is one of the most valuable practices available to manage native plant communities and thus the wildlife populations that inhabit fields and upland forests throughout much of the South. Through prescribed burning, fires are applied to the land in a deliberate and controlled manner to promote germination of beneficial forbs and grasses, reduce coverage of less desirable trees and shrubs, and decrease potential for destructive wildfires by reducing fuel loads.
Although prescribed fire is a very important tool for forest and wildlife management, many private landowners are reluctant to use fire due to cost and liability concerns associated with burning. The goal of state wildlife officials’ Fire on the Forty campaign is to promote the use of prescribed fire on privately owned fields and upland forests through outreach to educate landowners about the proper application of prescribed fire through hands-on workshops and by cost-sharing with private landowners to apply prescribed fire.
The ultimate objective of the program is to increase fire maintained habitat in targeted geographical areas. Targeting efforts in a biologically significant area helps develop habitat patches in close proximity to one another so that less mobile wildlife, such as bobwhites and rabbits, can potentially travel between managed patches. Identifying focal areas also helps local biologists use resources more efficiently and increases the likelihood that neighboring landowners will become interested in prescribed burning.
Finally, the program only has a finite amount of funding so targeting efforts helps the state get more results for the investment.
As part of the Fire on the Forty initiative, landowners may be reimbursed for funded projects in selected focal counties for 50% of costs for implementing and conducting prescribed fire up to a maximum of $12.50 per acre. Focal counties for 2020 include Prentiss, Monroe and Lowndes Counties, among others.
To learn more or to apply to take part in the program, visit mdwfp.com.