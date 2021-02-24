Fossil show going online
The Mississippi Museum of Science routinely does a traveling event that asks the public to bring in any interesting fossils they have found to be identified and discussed. This year the event, dubbed the Fossil Road Show, will be produced virtually on the museum’s Facebook page in a live feed set for 10 a.m. on March 6.
Museum officials invite the public to submit their fossils for identification by emailing good photos of their fossil discoveries to nicole.smith@mmns.ms.gov by noon on Saturday.
During the virtual event, the museum’s scientists will share opinions about the ages and identities of the public’s specimens. Additionally, contributing exhibitors from around the state will share a few short videos about Mississippi’s rich fossil history. This includes a FACEBOOK LIVE event with paleontologist George Phillips.
To learn more about this event, please check www.facebook.com/ msnaturalscience/.
For best results in your fossil photos, please observe the following:
• Be sure the item is well-lit and in focus.
• Put something near your fossil for scale, such as a ruler, pencil or quarter, and include the county and state where your fossil was found.
• Shoot multiple angles of each fossil.
Use smartphone app to reserve campsites
Mississippi’s State Park campsites and cabins can now be reserved, pending availability of course, any time up until arrival through the Mississippi State Parks App.
The app will display search results on a map, facilitate their reservation and provide driving directions, along with a number of other services.
Open seasons
Squirrel, Rabbit
Through Sunday
Quail
Through March 6
Light Goose Conservation Order
Through March 31
Spring Turkey
Youth
March 8 through March 14
General Season
March 15 through May 1
Frog
April 1 through Sept. 30