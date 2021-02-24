Fossil show going online

The Mississippi Museum of Science routinely does a traveling event that asks the public to bring in any interesting fossils they have found to be identified and discussed. This year the event, dubbed the Fossil Road Show, will be produced virtually on the museum’s Facebook page in a live feed set for 10 a.m. on March 6.

Museum officials invite the public to submit their fossils for identification by emailing good photos of their fossil discoveries to nicole.smith@mmns.ms.gov by noon on Saturday.

During the virtual event, the museum’s scientists will share opinions about the ages and identities of the public’s specimens. Additionally, contributing exhibitors from around the state will share a few short videos about Mississippi’s rich fossil history. This includes a FACEBOOK LIVE event with paleontologist George Phillips.

To learn more about this event, please check www.facebook.com/ msnaturalscience/.

For best results in your fossil photos, please observe the following:

• Be sure the item is well-lit and in focus.

• Put something near your fossil for scale, such as a ruler, pencil or quarter, and include the county and state where your fossil was found.

• Shoot multiple angles of each fossil.

Use smartphone app to reserve campsites

Mississippi’s State Park campsites and cabins can now be reserved, pending availability of course, any time up until arrival through the Mississippi State Parks App.

The app will display search results on a map, facilitate their reservation and provide driving directions, along with a number of other services.

Open seasons

Squirrel, Rabbit

Through Sunday

Quail

Through March 6

Light Goose Conservation Order

Through March 31

Spring Turkey

Youth

March 8 through March 14

General Season

March 15 through May 1

Frog

April 1 through Sept. 30

mdwfp.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus