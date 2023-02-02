Mississippi’s State Park campsites and cabins can now be reserved, pending availability of course, any time up until arrival through the Mississippi State Parks App.
Mississippi has a wider variety and larger number of state parks than many residents likely realize, and this app is an excellent way to discover what’s out there, what’s where and what’s nearby. Bookable reservations are searchable through the app through criteria that include what’s nearby, what’s near a given city or address, by the park’s name, by the activities or amenities sought and by arrival date and length of stay.
Additionally, these are searchable by site features such as accessibility needs, waterfront availability, whether pets are allowed and nearly any other likely need or desired feature.
The app will display search results on a map, facilitate their reservation and provide driving directions, along with a number of other services.
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
counties, Itawamba, Lee and Monroe.
* WHEN...Until 1030 PM CST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Some low-water crossings may become impassable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 524 PM CST, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain
in the advisory area. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tupelo, Fulton, Tombigbee State Park, Shannon, Plantersville,
Smithville, Tremont, Evergreen, New Salem, Nettleton,
Jacinto, Abney, Cardsville, Tilden, Dorsey, Richmond,
Ballardsville, Turon, Mooreville and Cadamy.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&
...FREEZING TEMPERATURES AND RE-FREEZING OF ROADS POSSIBLE TONIGHT...
All rain has exited the Midsouth this evening. However, patchy
fog may result in additional surface moisture across portions of
west Tennessee and North Mississippi. Temperatures are expected to
fall into the 20s tonight as a reinforcing cold front sweeps
across the Midsouth. Drivers are urged to exercise caution.
Refreezing of residual moisture and moisture from any fog may
result in slick spots, especially on untreated surfaces.