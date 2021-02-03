Use smartphone app to reserve campsites
Mississippi’s State Park campsites and cabins can now be reserved, pending availability of course, any time up until arrival through the Mississippi State Parks App.
Mississippi has a wider variety and larger number of state parks than many residents likely realize, and this app is an excellent way to discover what’s out there, what’s where and what’s nearby.
Bookable reservations are searchable through the app through criteria that include what’s nearby, what’s near a given city or address, by the park’s name, by the activities or amenities sought and by arrival date and length of stay.
Additionally, these are searchable by site features such as accessibility needs, waterfront availability, whether pets are allowed and nearly any other likely need or desired feature.
The app will display search results on a map, facilitate their reservation and provide driving directions, along with a number of other services.
To learn more, visit mdwfp.com.
Duck season ends with improved results
Last week’s hunting reports from both public and private lands improved slightly from the previous week overall but hunting success has not been consistent in many areas of the state.
Last week’s local weather began with cool temperatures, but quickly gave way to mild conditions.
The Mississippi River and its tributaries throughout the interior Mississippi Delta remained well below their flood stages.
Reports of mallards using forested wetlands remained high, which is typical for late-season mallard behavior as they seek dense cover for escaping inclement weather, avoiding hunting pressure, and isolating for pair bonding.
The light goose conservation order will continue through February 5, then there will be a youth, veteran, and active military waterfowl weekend February 6 and 7.