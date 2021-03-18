Aberdeen Lake
For bass, spinnerbaits and t-rigged craws and lizards would be a good choice.
Bay Springs
Main lake points, ledges and creek channels are still popular areas, with a few fish starting to show up on secondary points and brush as well.
Columbus Lake
Anglers should try spinnerbaits and shad raps. Backwater areas protected from the current may be the safest bets.
Elvis Presley Lake
Minnows fished deep along the dam and around deep structure may produce some crappie bites.
Enid Lake
For crappie, several patterns have been working. Trollers have been picking up fish 7 to 9 feet deep. Jig polers have been catching fish as shallow as 1.5 feet, despite the water falling. Most, however, have been about 3 to 5 feet deep. Waders have been fishing similar depths.
Grenada Lake
Crappie reports indicate best results have been found fishing a black/chartreuse, red/chartreuse or orange/chartreuse jig or minnow 3 to 5 feet deep in 5 to 6 feet of water near cover.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Crappie reports have been good from both Yellow Creek and Bear Creek. Best depths have been from 18 to 30 feet. Jigs have been working better than minnows. A very slow presentation seems to be the trick.
Lake Lamar Bruce
For bass, try fishing a drop shot or Texas rigged stick worm in deep water. Pink/white jigs tipped with minnows should produce a few crappie. Try fishing deeper structure and along the dam.
Sardis Lake
For crappie, trollers have been picking up fish 7 to 9 feet deep. Jig polers have been catching fish as shallow as 1.5 feet, despite the water falling, although most have been about 3 to 5 feet deep.
Tombigbee State Park
Crappie anglers are using both jigs and minnows around any cover in 15 to 25 feet of water.
Trace State Park
Largemouth bass can be found suspended around willow trees on the flats bordering creek channels. Anglers are encouraged to keep bass under 13 inches.