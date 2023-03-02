National Wild Turkey Federation members who live in Mississippi can purchase certain seeds this spring and get assistance with the cost from the NWTF.
The Mississippi chapter of the NWTF pays roughly 50 percent of the price for its members' purchase of seeds whose plantings benefit wild turkeys, along with many other species.
This program is only available to NWTF adult members, and products are cost shared by state chapters.
All seed offered through the subsidy program is certified fresh and will be delivered directly to the member's door. Seeds offered include Turkey Gold Chufa, Triple Max Clover, Clearfield Hybrid Sunflower, Huntmaster Clover Blend, and Hooks And Horns Clover.
These plantings benefit wild turkeys, some by producing seeds they eat, and all by establishing brood habitat.
Wild turkeys need more than a single sort of habitat. To thrive, they need both nesting and brooding habitat. These plantings help provide that.
The Turkey Gold Chufa is one of the most appealing options to plant. The plants produce small, nut-like tubers in the fall. Turkeys scratch these up and return to them year after year.
Use smartphone app to reserve campsites
Mississippi’s State Park campsites and cabins can now be reserved, pending availability of course, any time up until arrival through the Mississippi State Parks App.
Mississippi has a wider variety and larger number of state parks than many residents likely realize, and this app is an excellent way to discover what’s out there, what’s where and what’s nearby. Bookable reservations are searchable through the app through criteria that include what’s nearby, what’s near a given city or address, by the park’s name, by the activities or amenities sought and by arrival date and length of stay.
Additionally, these are searchable by site features such as accessibility needs, waterfront availability, whether pets are allowed and nearly any other likely need or desired feature.
The app will display search results on a map, facilitate their reservation and provide driving directions, along with a number of other services.
...The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi...
Town Creek at Tupelo affecting Lee County.
For the Town Creek...including Tupelo...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1200 AM CST.
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Town Creek at Tupelo.
* WHEN...From this morning to just after midnight tonight.
* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Low-lying areas are flooding and
businesses near the creek may need to take flood precautions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CST Thursday the stage was 22.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CST Thursday was 22.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.5
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this
evening.
- Flood stage is 21.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
22.8 feet on 02/11/1994.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM
CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast
Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in
East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee AR,
Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North
Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma,
DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola,
Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In Southeast Missouri,
Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll,
Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman,
Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison,
McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
