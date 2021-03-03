Aberdeen Lake
The bass bite will pick up due to the upcoming warmer days. Try fishing in and around Buzzard Wing Slough and the slough near the marina.
Bay Springs
Bass reports on Bay Springs are still inconsistent, and dependent on the weather each day. Crappie anglers are fishing brush tops in 12 to 15 feet of water.
Columbus Lake
The bass bite will improve with warmer temperatures. Anglers should try spinnerbaits and jig-n-pig combos. The Hwy. 50 slough, sloughs off Tibbee Creek and the gravel pits near the ramp are popular areas.
Elvis Presley Lake
For bass, try slow rolling black in-line spinners, jerkbaits or rattling crankbaits off drop offs leading to spawning flats. Minnows fished deep along the dam and around deep structure should produce some crappie.
Enid Lake
Bass are in the clearest available water on any cover or on main lake points where soft plastics or a bladed jig are best.
Grenada Lake
Best results for crappie have been found by trolling or drifting along the dam and in the mouths of major creeks.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
The bass reports have been inconsistent, but quality has been good. Shallow to medium running crankbaits and jerkbaits are picking up the most bites.
Lake Lamar Bruce
For bass, try fishing a drop shot rig with a shad colored straight tail plastic worm in deep water. Pink and white jigs tipped with minnows should produce a few crappie. Try fishing deeper structure and along the dam.
Sardis Lake
Bass should be congregated on Engineer’s Point and the dam, but also around any cover in the main lake. Fish soft plastics, jigging spoons or a bladed jig.
Tombigbee State Park
Bass anglers are targeting the water willow along the banks.