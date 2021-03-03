Aberdeen Lake

The bass bite will pick up due to the upcoming warmer days. Try fishing in and around Buzzard Wing Slough and the slough near the marina.

Bay Springs

Bass reports on Bay Springs are still inconsistent, and dependent on the weather each day. Crappie anglers are fishing brush tops in 12 to 15 feet of water.

Columbus Lake

The bass bite will improve with warmer temperatures. Anglers should try spinnerbaits and jig-n-pig combos. The Hwy. 50 slough, sloughs off Tibbee Creek and the gravel pits near the ramp are popular areas.

Elvis Presley Lake

For bass, try slow rolling black in-line spinners, jerkbaits or rattling crankbaits off drop offs leading to spawning flats. Minnows fished deep along the dam and around deep structure should produce some crappie.

Enid Lake

Bass are in the clearest available water on any cover or on main lake points where soft plastics or a bladed jig are best.

Grenada Lake

Best results for crappie have been found by trolling or drifting along the dam and in the mouths of major creeks.

JP Coleman/Pickwick

The bass reports have been inconsistent, but quality has been good. Shallow to medium running crankbaits and jerkbaits are picking up the most bites.

Lake Lamar Bruce

For bass, try fishing a drop shot rig with a shad colored straight tail plastic worm in deep water. Pink and white jigs tipped with minnows should produce a few crappie. Try fishing deeper structure and along the dam.

Sardis Lake

Bass should be congregated on Engineer’s Point and the dam, but also around any cover in the main lake. Fish soft plastics, jigging spoons or a bladed jig.

Tombigbee State Park

Bass anglers are targeting the water willow along the banks.

