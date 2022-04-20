Turkey banquet raises more than $50K for habitat, programs
The Hill Country Strutters Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation raised more than $50,000 at their annual banquet last week. The sum is in line with the chapter’s previous performances, and organizers were pleased with the outcome.
“Everything went really well,” Tim Weston, a lead organizer of the event, said. “We had around 170 people attend, and it was a really solid, good event.”
He noted the chapter’s many active volunteers are instrumental to both their successful fundraising and the programs they put on throughout the year.
The funds raised are used locally and statewide to improve wild turkey habitat and to introduce new enthusiasts to the outdoors.
Chapters across the country hold youth-oriented events each year. Youngsters are invited to shoot rifles, shotguns, BB guns and archery gear under the close supervision of adult mentors. They’re also introduced to trapping, tree stand safety and a variety of other outdoor topics. The NWTF terms these JAKES events, an acronym that stands for Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics and Sportsmanship. The Hill Country Strutters Chapter has held their JAKES event at Square1 Outdoors on Mt. Vernon Road, in Tupelo, for many years.
“We announced at our banquet last week, we’re renaming our event the Terry Farris JAKES Day,” Weston said.
Farris, who passed away in October of 2020, was a dedicated proponent of youth in the outdoors. He served the NWTF as State Youth Coordinator for many years.
Turkey harvests must be reported
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks’ Wild Turkey Game Check is a program designed to track wild turkey harvest information on a county-by-county basis. Wild Turkey Game Check is required by law and requires all hunters in Mississippi to report their harvest before 10 p.m. on the day of harvest. It’s simple, easy and free to do, and there are three different ways to get it done. You can use the Game Check feature within the free MDWFP app, or you can record the key information on a piece of paper at the scene of the harvest and then report the data online at mdwfp.com/gamecheck or by calling 1-800-BE-SMART.
Before you go hunting, obtain a hunting license (unless exempt) and harvest record. Two types of harvest records are acceptable, a digital record or a printed form. Digital record keeping may be done through the Game Check feature found within the free MDWFP app. Register in the app and it will be your official harvest record. A printed form may alternately be downloaded from mdwfp.com.
When you harvest a turkey, the reporting process must begin before you move it from its harvest location. Using the Game Check feature on the MDWFP app, click the REPORT TURKEY button and complete and submit an entry. If there is no cellular coverage where you hunt, the app will automatically upload your harvest when coverage resumes.
Using the printed form method, the reporting process must begin before you move the turkey from its harvest location. The printed form method can be done on a simple piece of paper and does not require an official game check form. You must record your name, license number, address, phone number, and date of the harvest on the printed form. You will also need to know the beard length, spur length and the county of harvest when you report your harvest through the MDWFP website at mdwfp.com/gamecheck or by calling 1-800-BE-SMART.
Using the Game Check feature on the MDWFP app, you have no additional requirements. Using the printed form method, you must report the harvest through the MDWFP website at mdwfp.com/gamecheck or by calling 1-800-BE-SMART before 10 p.m. on the day of harvest.
Once you complete the harvest-reporting process, you will receive a confirmation number. This number must be documented on the harvest record.
Open seasons
Spring turkey
Through May 1
Spring squirrel
May 15 through June 1
Frog
Through Sept. 30
