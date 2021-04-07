State offers information resource on quail, rabbits
Bobwhite quail populations have declined substantially in Mississippi during the last 50 years due to changes in land use and management. Despite this, local populations can be increased with planned habitat management at proper scales.
Abundant quail populations were once a byproduct of agriculture. Today, habitat management practices that produce the proper cover resources required by quail are essential to increase local populations.
The MDWFP does not have a quail stocking program, but information on managing habitat for quail can be found under the Habitat and Population Management section of the state wildlife website mdwfp.com. Technical assistance is also available for managing land for quail habitat.
Similar to bobwhite quail, although not as severe, rabbit populations have declined in Mississippi over the same span of time. There are two species of rabbits found in Mississippi. The cottontail rabbit, sometimes called a hillbilly, and the swamp rabbit, sometimes called a cane-cutter, have their own preferred habitats. Both species are relatively common to all regions of the state, but cottontails are probably the most widely distributed and most numerous. Like quail, declining rabbit populations have come about mostly due to changes in land use and management.
Nonetheless, local rabbit populations can be increased with planned habitat management at proper scales. Habitat management practices that produce the proper cover resources required by rabbits are essential to increase local rabbit populations. Information on managing habitat for rabbits can be found under the Habitat and Population Management section of the site mdwfp.com. Technical assistance is also available for managing land for rabbit habitat.