Improve your rabbit habitat for great fall hunting
Local rabbit populations can be increased with planned habitat management. Habitat management practices that produce the proper cover resources required by rabbits are essential to increase local rabbit populations.
Native warm-season grasses and forbs are best for rabbits. Native grasses, such as broomsedge, little bluestem and eastern gamagrass provide good cover for rabbits. These bunch grasses grow from spring through fall. Native forbs that complement native warm-season grasses by providing both food and cover include partridge pea, native lespedezas, blazing stars, ragweed and many others.
Periodic burning and disking help keep native grasses, forbs, shrubs and bare ground in the right amounts and arrangement to provide good wildlife habitat.
Timber thinning can improve rabbit habitat in woodlands. This allows enough sunlight for grasses and forbs to grow in the ground layer. You will have to thin younger pine stands to keep grassy ground cover as the canopy closes in the years after thinning.
After thinning, use prescribed fire, disking or both to encourage growth of grasses and forbs in upland forests. Forest openings, or small clear-cuts within forest stands, create extra grassland habitat in larger forest stands. Openings of a quarter to 1 acre are large enough for rabbits. A consulting forester can mark openings when marking timber for thinning. Timber harvest contractors can cut forest openings during thinning operations. Besides providing wildlife habitat, forest openings are handy loading areas during timber harvesting operations.
Timber stand improvement can enhance timber quality and wildlife habitat in forest stands. Timber stand improvement usually means cutting or selectively applying appropriate herbicides to remove less desirable timber trees. Spaces in the middle or upper canopy layers created by the tree removal may increase grasses and forbs in the ground layer, providing food and cover for rabbits.
Although too much brush cover is undesirable, scattered shrub thickets provide good protective cover. You can make brush piles where shrub cover is rare. Brush piles are cheap, fairly easy to build, and make almost instant cover. You can make brush piles by cutting brush, trees, or limbs and piling them up in open areas. You can also fell several large trees on top of one another to create cover. You can pile almost any woody debris to create brush piles. Effective brush piles should be 5 to 6 feet tall and at least 10 to 20 feet wide. You will need to pile more woody debris on the pile after several years of decay. Provide shrub cover or brush piles every 100 yards or so. Keep about 10 to 15 percent of grass fields or upland forests in scattered shrubs, thickets, or brush piles for rabbit cover. Be sure to protect desirable shrub thickets or brush piles from disking or burning. If you use prescribed burning, simply disk firebreaks around desirable shrub thickets or brush piles.
Prescribed burning in fields, grasslands, and open woodlands reduces brush growth and encourages growth of new grass and nutritious annual plants, such as ragweed and native legumes. Rotational burning makes a patchwork of burned and unburned areas in fields or upland forests and maintains a mix of annual and perennial plants. Divide fields or grasslands into strips or patches with disked firebreaks and burn each strip or patch every 3 to 4 years. Divide upland forest stands into 5- to 20-acre blocks with bare soil firebreaks and burn every other block every 3 to 4 years. This setup creates more manageable units for burning and provides a mix of recently burned and unburned stands. Recently burned areas are better feeding areas because burning improves edible grasses and forbs. Areas that have not been burned for 2 to 4 years provide cover.
Disking can be used in areas where burning is not possible. Light disking that incorporates at least 50 percent of the aboveground residue can stimulate and maintain natural food plants for rabbits. Light disking for wildlife habitat management does not require a seedbed-quality preparation. Leaving some residue in disked areas is good. Fall disking tends to promote forbs and legumes, and spring disking promotes annual grasses. Fall disking may help stimulate more food plants for rabbits.
Food plantings can provide extra food resources for rabbits, especially during winter months. Food plantings should be near protective cover, such as tall grass, thickets, or brush piles. Winter food plantings include wheat, oats, clovers, and smooth or hairy vetch. Summer foods are usually plentiful, but warm-season food plantings may help if native forbs are hard to come by. If warm-season forbs are scarce, try planting alyceclover, partridge pea, or Kobe or Korean lespedeza for summer feeding.