Alligator season draw opens June 1
The application period for permits in the 2021 Mississippi public water alligator season opens at 10 a.m. June 1 and closes at the same hour June 8.
Though they are most prevalent south of Highway 82, alligators may be found all across Mississippi. The state offered its first public alligator hunting season in 2005, and it has grown steadily in popularity every year since.
Permits for the public water season are limited to 480 statewide and are further restricted by geographical region. The permits are distributed across seven sub-regions of Mississippi. Applicants must choose which region they want to hunt at the time of their application.
To apply, an applicant must be at least 16 years old and hold any valid Mississippi hunting license. The application fee, the amount charged at the time a potential hunter enters the draw, varies from $2.29 to $2.34 depending on the purchase method, though all purchases require a credit or debit card. Applications for the draw are accepted at any location that sells Mississippi hunting licenses, by phone at 800-5-GO-HUNT, or online through mdwfp.com.
The drawing for each hunting zone will be done on or around June 14. The permit to actually hunt alligators costs $200, and those who are drawn will have until noon on June 16 to complete their purchase. All the permits that remain unsold after noon June 16 will be put into a second drawing, which will be held on or around June 22. Applicants who are successful in the second draw will have until noon on June 24 to complete their purchase.
In both cases, winners of the drawings will be notified by email. There is no second registration period for the second drawing. Unsuccessful applicants remaining after the first drawing will be automatically entered.
Each permit will allow a hunter to take two alligators, both of which must be at least 4 feet long, and only one of which may be more than 7 feet long, the intention being to manage the alligator population throughout, spreading the harvest more or less equally between adult and juvenile alligators.
The Mississippi alligator hunting training course is now available online through a series of 11 video segments, and are available free to anyone. To find the videos, visit mdwfp.com, click the “Wildlife & Hunting” option in the menu, then click “Alligator Program” and scroll to the bottom of the resulting page.
Kevin Tate