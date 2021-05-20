Dove season opens at noon Sept. 4
The Mississippi Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks has proposed migratory game bird hunting season dates and bag limits for the 2021-2022 season, including a noon dove season opener Sept. 4. After the first season’s opening day, doves may be hunted from 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset each day the season is open.
States set their migratory bird seasons in concert with federal oversight from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. As a result, the precise specifics of the resulting seasons vary slightly from year to year.
In Mississippi, the total of days allowed for hunters to pursue doves is divided into three periods, a move that seeks to offer hunting to coincide both with tradition and the arrival of migrating birds. Additionally, the state is divided into two zones for dove hunting: a southern zone for the small portion of the state near the coast that lies south of Highway 84 and east of Highway 35, and a northern zone that includes everything else.
In the northern zone, meaning throughout most of the state, the first season is open from noon on Sept. 4 through sunset Oct. 17. The second season is open a half hour before sunrise Oct. 30 through Nov. 28. The third runs Dec. 25 through Jan. 9.
Other feathers
Other migratory bird seasons of interest include an early Canada goose season Sept. 1 through Sept. 30. The September teal season is open Sept. 11 through Sept. 30. Three spans set for the duck season are Nov. 26 through Nov. 28, Dec. 3 through Dec. 5 and Dec. 9 through Jan. 31. The general goose season runs Nov. 12 through Nov. 28, Dec. 3 through Dec. 5 and Dec. 9 through Jan. 31.
The duck bag limit per hunter is a total of 6 ducks, including no more than 4 mallards, of which no more than 2 may be hens, 3 wood ducks, 2 redheads, 2 canvasbacks, 1 mottled duck, 2 black ducks and 1 pintail.
The daily limit for geese is 5 Canada geese, 20 snow, blue and Ross’s geese, 3 white-fronted geese and 1 Brant goose.
Kevin Tate