B.A.S.S. announces inaugural high school combine to debut this fall
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — B.A.S.S. officials announced today 100 high school anglers will have the opportunity to showcase their talents in front of colleges during the inaugural Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Combine, which is set for Oct. 15 to Oct. 17 on Wheeler Lake in Decatur, Ala.
“This is something we have dreamed of for years,” said Hank Weldon, senior manager of the B.A.S.S. College and High School program. “B.A.S.S. is constantly looking for ways to grow the high school and college platforms and give young anglers opportunities to excel not only in the sport but also in the industry. What better way than to give college coaches a chance to see all of the skills these high school anglers possess and possibly award scholarships?”
The Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Combine will be a three-day event where anglers will perform multiple tasks to show their skillset, not only on the water, but also demonstrating their knowledge of the sport as a whole. After the first day, college will have the opportunity to select anglers for a second look, where they can further explore everything that angler has to offer and see if they would be a fit for their fishing program.
Currently, 16 colleges have signed up to participate. These include Blue Mountain College along with a number of both private and public colleges and universities, including members of the Southeastern Conference.
Registration for the Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Combine will open at 8 a.m. central on June 1 at bassmaster.com/high-school and will remain open until 100 participants have registered. The $500 registration fee includes accommodations for two nights and all meals for the weekend.
For more information, visit bassmaster.com/high-school.
Kevin Tate