Helice league puts new spin on corporate competition
Local businesses and industries have a new opportunity for team building and fellowship in the shotgun sports. Black Prairie Helice at Prairie Wildlife, near West Point, will host a corporate helice league beginning this month and continuing through October.
Each corporate team will have slots for four shooters, and those shooters do not necessarily have to be the same individuals throughout the summer’s competition. Each team must shoot at least one full race together per month, May through September, with the championship to be decided in October.
The helice facility is open at customers’ convenience. Teams need only schedule their time with the facility’s office. The price is $450 per month per team.
Helice is a shotgun game that blends the accessibility of clay targets with the true, erratic unpredictability of wild birds. The game was invented in Europe early in the 1900s, but it’s found a home in the United States, especially in the South.
A helice range bears some resemblance to a trap range. The shooter stands at a determined point and calls for a target that launches from some distance to his front going away, but that’s where the resemblance ends. The targets themselves consist of a white plastic witness cap mounted inside an orange ring with two propellers. As the shooter takes position, five launchers, facing away from the shooter and standing in an arc 26 meters away, each spin a target up to 5,000 revolutions per minute. On the shooter’s call, one randomly-chosen machine releases its target, which takes flight on a truly unique path. The shooter must break the witness cap free of its wings and have it fall to the ground before it crosses a two-foot-high fence another 21 meters to their front.
“The thing about helice is, you have to shoot instinctively,” Xavier Fairley, director of shooting sports at Prairie Wildlife, said. “With traditional skeet, through practice, you can time each shot and settle into a hold point and a break point with each position. Helice is extremely random. The targets truly fly like birds. There are no set leads and no predictability.”
Prairie Wildlife is located at 3990 Old Vinton Rd., West Point. For more information, call the Prairie Wildlife office at 662-494-5858.
